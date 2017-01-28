1 Adult, 2 Children Injured In Minneapolis Fire



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One adult and two children are getting medical help after a fire in Minneapolis.

The fire tore through six units at the Little Earth Reservation near Hiawatha and 26th Street South.

There was substantial damage to the buildings.

Firefighters say one adult and two children are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, but they didn’t say how bad those injuries were.

They’re still looking into what caused the fire, and the Red Cross is helping the displaced families.

