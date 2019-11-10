1 Day After North Minneapolis Shooting, Victim Dies At Hospital

A man who was shot in north Minneapolis Saturday evening has died, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting on the 4600 block of Lyndale Avenue North just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. They performed life-saving techniques on the man until Minneapolis fire personnel arrived.

The man was eventually taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he died Sunday.

The victim’s identity and official cause of death will be released by the medical examiner.

A person who was originally taken into custody in relation to this case has been released. No one else is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.