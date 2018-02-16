1 Dead, 1 Injured After Early Morning Shooting In Sauk Rapids



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in central Minnesota early Friday morning.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of Old Creek Place around 2:45 a.m.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other underwent surgery.

Police did not identify the victims. There is no suspect in custody, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

