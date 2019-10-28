1 Dead, 1 Injured In Mendota Heights Medical Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One woman is dead and a man is injured following a medical incident in Mendota Heights Sunday night, police said. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Diane Road, a residential area, for a call regarding two people in their 60s.

Upon arrival just after 5:30 p.m., police said they found a deceased woman and a man “in need of medical attention.” The man was taken to a local hospital where his current condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation. Police said there is no danger to the public and the department is not searching for suspects.