1 Dead, 1 Injured In Saturday Night St. Paul Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and another is wounded from a shooting in the 1100 block of Hazelwood Street in St. Paul Saturday night, St. Paul police said. The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m.

A man was found unresponsive in the parking lot upon police arrival. The second victim, also a man, was inside a car at the intersection of Fellows Lane and Hazelwood Street.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the first gunshot victim was pronounced dead. The second victim has “serious injuries” to his face and arm and remains at the hospital.

Police said it appears both victims were shot in the parking lot. One collapsed and the other attempted to drive away until he crashed.

Police do not believe this is a random shooting. Police say investigators are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for more information. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 651-291-1111.

This is the 27th official homicide in St. Paul in 2019, police said.