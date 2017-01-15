1 Dead, 2 Injured After Mountain Iron’s 1st Fire Of 2017



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One woman is dead and two other people are seriously hurt after a house fire on the Iron Range.

Firefighters were called to the fire in Mountain Iron’s downtown Thursday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff says the body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the ruins of the home.

The two people who escaped the fire were taken to a hospital in Duluth.

The chief said last year crews responded to 117 fire calls. This was the first of this year.

“We only have 12 members on this department currently,” Sgt. Jeff Ronchetti of the Hibbing Police Department said. “And I mean we’re in search of people, but finding people to volunteer is a hard thing to do.”

The cause fire is under investigation.

