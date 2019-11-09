1 Injured In North Minneapolis Shooting, In Critical Condition
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has gunshot injuries from an incident near 46th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North in Minneapolis Saturday evening.
Just after 4:45 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a crash report and found the gunshot victim in a vehicle. Police said the victim is in critical condition and the man was taken to a medical center. Police say he is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
