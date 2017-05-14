1 Injured In North Minneapolis Shooting



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young man is injured after suffering from a gunshot wound in north Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Police say the incident happened at 6:24 p.m. on the 1200 block of Morgan Avenue North. The victim was standing outside a residence when an SUV pulled up and an argument began. Eventually, someone inside the SUV opened fire.

Investigators say the young man was struck in the leg, and his injury is not life-threatening.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.

