1 Injured In St. Paul House Fire



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was injured in a house fire in St. Paul Saturday.

The fire occurred Saturday afternoon at 235 Mackubin Street. According to the fire department, one person suffered a minor injury.

The fire was confined to the upper level of the home.

Published at Sun, 26 Mar 2017 00:44:00 +0000