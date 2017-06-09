1 Year In, Target Center Renovations 65 Percent Done



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a year since the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis started a big makeover.

We got a chance to see what it’s looking inside and out. Workers are about 65 per cent done with the project.

The exterior is getting some major updates. And there’s a new scoreboard with other electronic renovations.

“If you look around this arena bowl, people working on every corner, every surface in the building is going to be touched,” Ted Johnson with the Target Center renovation project said.

The work is expected to be done by mid-October. That’s just in time for the Timberwolves first game.

Published at Fri, 09 Jun 2017 01:02:51 +0000