11 Horses, Ponies Seized From North Branch For Suspected Neglect

Authorities say 11 horses and ponies were rescued from a residence in North Branch Friday in a suspected case of neglect.

The North Branch Police Department said in a Facebook post that the animals were seized under warrant from the residence and transported to boarding facilities where they’re receiving necessary food and veterinary care.

The Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue told WCCO the horses are suffering from lice, pneumonia and starvation. The rescue organization is currently raising money to help with expenses.

The owner of the animals has 10 days to declare whether or not they want to keep them.