15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car, Killed In St. Louis Park





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by two cars in St. Louis Park Thursday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at the intersection of Highway 7 and Texas Avenue, near Knollwood Mall. An Acura was westbound on Highway 7 when it hit the boy. The collison sent the boy flying into the eastbound lane, where a BMW hit him.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the driver of either car. The State Patrol didn’t report any ice on the road.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.

Published at Fri, 16 Feb 2018 05:53:27 +0000