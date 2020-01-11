18-Year-Old Arrested After Man Shot Dead Near Rochester Community And Technical College

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday just outside of Rochester Community and Technical College’s campus.

An 18-year-old Rochester man shot and killed another man in an apartment parking lot on the 800 block of 21st Avenue Southeast at about 2 p.m.

Officers arrested the suspect less than an hour later on the 1600 block of Marion Road Southeast. A handgun was found in his possession.

Investigators say the victim is 24 years old, but they have not released his name.

Neither the victim or the suspect are connected to RCTC.