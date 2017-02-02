$2.3M In Post-Flood Assistance Available Via FEMA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that more than 600 Minnesotans have been approved to receive aid money following damaging floods in September.

More than $2.3 million in aid will be given out to homeowners, renters, and business owners.

It’s meant to be used to help them recover from the damages that were focused predominately in south central Minnesota counties.

Applicants who do not receive FEMA funding can still get help through low interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

The deadline to apply for loans through the SBA is March 30.

