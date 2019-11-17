2 Dead In Spring Lake Park House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were found dead Saturday night in the aftermath of a house fire in Spring Lake Park.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of 82nd Avenue Northeast, just before 9 p.m. When firefighters got there, the fire that had started in the garage had spread to the home.

After extinguishing the fire, emergency personnel found the two victims in the home.

Their names have not been released.