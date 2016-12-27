2 Injured, 1 Critical In Douglas County Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person remains hospitalized after she and another woman were injured in a crash on an icy road in Douglas County Monday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Patricia Dickey was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on County Road 82 near Garfield when she lost control.

Dickey’s vehicle slid sideways into the eastbound lane. A 1997 Ford F-150 driven by 26-year-old Michael Swiontek struck the passenger door of Dickey’s vehicle.

Beverly Dickey, 64, was riding in the passenger’s side of the Silverado. She was admitted to the Douglas County Hospital and was in critical condition Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Patricia Dickey was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office said very icy road conditions caused the crash.

Published at Tue, 27 Dec 2016 05:10:25 +0000