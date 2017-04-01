2 Injured In Northern Minnesota Head-On Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are seriously injured after a head-on crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.

Alex Pulkinen, 21, and Jennifer Coyle, 39, were both transported to Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth following a crash in Pike Township.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. on the 6300 block of Highway 21.

At the scene, authorities found one vehicle in the middle of the road and one vehicle that had left the roadway and rolled onto its side in the ditch.

The driver of the rolled vehicle was trapped and needed to be extricated, the sheriff’s office said.

Pulkinen and Coyle were the only people involved. The crash remains under investigation.

Published at Sat, 01 Apr 2017 23:38:32 +0000