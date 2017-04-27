2 Injured In Shooting Near Downtown Minneapolis



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting near downtown Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Officers were on the 1500 block of Park Avenue South at around 6:45 p.m. when they got another call that someone was shot in the same area. Police say the officers weren’t able to find a victim, but talked to several witnesses in the area.

Later that evening, two adults arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center — just a few blocks away — requiring treatment for gunshot wounds. Police say a man was shot in his stomach and is in critical condition, while a woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her arm.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information can report their tip anonymously by texting TIP411 (847411), enter MPD, then a space and then the information.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 27 Apr 2017 04:32:39 +0000