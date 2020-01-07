2 Minnesotans Among The Highest Earning Dead Celebrities

Two Minnesotans are among the top ten highest-earning dead celebrities, and if you guess Prince was one of them, you’d be right.

However, he wasn’t the top-earning Minnesotan on the list, which was published by CBS News and sourced to Forbes Magazine. The list ranked the celebrities according to their highest-earning year in the last decade.

The estate of Charles Schulz earned $48 million in 2016, in large part due to the release of “The Peanuts Movie,” which was based on the characters Schulz created.

Prince has been on the annual Forbes list every year since his death in 2016. The top earner overall was Michael Jackson. In 2016, his estate sold off some of the music publishing catalog he purchased, which included a lot of the Beatles’ music; that year Jackson’s estate earned $825 million.

Here is the overall top 10: