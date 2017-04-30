2 More Suspects Arrested In Bloomington Fatal Shooting



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities made two more arrests Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in Bloomington on Thursday.

A total of six suspects are now in custody after a 19-year-old man was found dead in a Bloomington apartment after a shooting. Police say the incident happened at the Hampshire Hill Apartments and that the victim was likely targeted. Authorities say it appears there was a struggle between him and his killer.

Police say a 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 62. A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was also arrested late Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. Both suspects were booked and are being held at the Bloomington Police Department, and they have not been identified.

Two men and two women were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday. They have been identified as 20-year-old Noah Peterson and 19-year-old Megan Carter, both of Lakeville. Also in custody are 20-year-old Briana Martinson of Prior Lake and 33-year-old Maurice Verser of Minneapolis.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information should contact Bloomington police at (952) 563-4900.

