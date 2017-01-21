20,000 Expected At Women’s March Minnesota



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Women’s March Minnesota event will take place in conjunction with hundreds of marches in cities across the nation and world Saturday.

More than 20,000 people have said they will attend the rally, which started at St. Paul College at about 10 a.m.

From there, people will march about a half mile to the steps of the State Capitol, where some 20 citizens and lawmakers will make speeches. Rep. Betty McCollum, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges are just a few of the high-profile speakers.

Sam O’ Connell, one of the march’s organizers, says safety is of utmost importance at Saturday’s event.

“This is exercising our rights. This is because we are Americans and we love this country more than anything,” O’Connell said.

She is among about 100 local women who began planning the Women’s March Minnesota event right after the election.

She says everyone is invited to come to the rally, where speakers of many different backgrounds will have a chance to connect and set goals for the next four years under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“This is actually a family event,” O’Connell said.

The group has a permit for the event and welcomes everyone who wants to demonstrate peacefully.

“I have all the confidence in the world that this will be a very peaceful and good event,” said Sr. Cmd. Steve Frazer of St. Paul Police’s Special Operations Unit. “The organizers for the event have really kind of set the gold standard for how to deal with the police and organize an event like this.”

Frazer says the event is expected to be the biggest in recent city history. He says organizers have been meeting with law enforcement for weeks and want to avoid disrupting traffic.

“We don’t care what the person’s message is. We just want to create a safe environment for the citizens that might be effected by the march and rally, and a safe environment for the people who are hosting or having the march and rally,” Fraser said.

For O’Connell, the event is the beginning of a movement toward unity, not division.

“We’re here. You’ve got all of these people here wanting to work with you to make this place better, to improve it,” O’Connell said. “There are going to be some things that we can definitely work on together and improve. We are here. Use us.”

The organizers are not a part of any larger group; they just came together after the election. They are considering starting an official nonprofit to continue hosting events.

