2017 Medallion Hunt Ends On Day 9 As Winner Claims Prize
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On day nine, someone found the 2017 Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion near Spoon Lake in Keller Regional Park.
The medallion was found about 3:30 Monday afternoon by a solo hunter.
Jerome Krieger made his way to Spoon Lake, where more than a dozen cars were parked.
Just inside some trees, on a slope of land, he spied an area of untouched snow.
Under there, he found a sheet of ice, which carried the prize.
Krieger won $10,000. He says he wants to take a trip with his family.
