3 Gopher Football Players Appeal Decision In Sexual Assault Case



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three University of Minnesota football players are appealing their cases from an alleged incident of sexual assault.

An attorney who represents Kiante Hardin, Mark Williams and Carlton Djam are appealing their academic punishments to the university over the case. A university student panel ruled that all three young men would be expelled.

In September, a female student reported she was sexually attacked by several men in an off-campus apartment. The allegations ranged from those who had sexual contact with her to those who witnessed and encouraged it. Of the nine players involved, four were initially expelled and two were suspended, though Djam’s appeal last month dropped him to a one-year suspension.

University of Minnesota Provost Karen Hanson will hear the players’ case. They’re still enrolled at school during the disciplinary process.

Published at Fri, 03 Mar 2017 02:03:51 +0000