3 Injured, 1 Arrested In Little Canada Shooting



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are in the hospital and one person is arrested after a Little Canada shooting early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at Rice Street and West Demont Avenue in Little Canada.

Squads arrived quickly because they were already responding to the area for a disturbance call. It’s not known if the call was related to the shooting.

Police say it was key to catching the suspected shooter, who is only identified as an adult male. It is unknown whether the suspect knew the victims.

None of the victims had life-threatening injuries, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Published at Sat, 24 Jun 2017 13:26:10 +0000