3 Minnesota Communities Among 25 In ‘America’s Main Street’ Contest



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A vibrant downtown south of the Twin Cities metro is one of three Minnesota communities in the running to win a $25,000 grand prize to revitalize its main street.

Northfield has been selected as one of 25 quarterfinalists for the “America’s Main Street” contest. They’re one of three Minnesota downtown communities in the contest. Also included are Shakopee and Red Wing.

Voting for communities to advance to the semifinals goes from May 1-28. A winner will be announced June 5, with that community getting $25,000 in cash and other prizes to revitalize that city’s main street.

Downtown Northfield was highlighted for its mix of arts, cultural events, retail shops and being on the Cannon River. It hosts several events, led by the Defeat of Jesse James Days.

Downtown Shakopee was highlighted for its presence on the Minnesota River, having vibrant family-owned businesses and hosting the summer series “Rhythm on the Rails.”

Downtown Red Wing is highlighted by being the home to Red Wing Shoes as well has having museums, parks, restaurants and retail shops.

Here is where you can vote for your favorite downtown.

Published at Mon, 01 May 2017 15:17:05 +0000