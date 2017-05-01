3 Of 6 Suspects Charged In Fatal Bloomington Shooting



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Charges have been brought against three of the people arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Bloomington last week.

Authorities arrested six suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old Corey Elder, who was found dead of a gunshot wound in his apartment Thursday.

Megan Cater, Noah Peterson and Briana Martinson have each been charged with two counts of second degree murder, a count of first degree assault and a count of second degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Cater, Peterson and Martinson went to Elder’s apartment with three other people — Tarrance Murphy, Maurice Verser and Alec Streit – to steal drugs. Martinson and Cater bought drugs regularly from Elder, another victim told police.

Murphy and Verser assisted in the crime because they wanted drugs, the complaint states, while Streit planned to take back a gaming system and drugs he said Elder stole from him.

Streit and Peterson remained in the car while the other four entered Elder’s apartment and ransacked it, searching for drugs. Murphy and Verser pistol whipped Elder while Cater and Martinson confronted the other victim, according to the complaint.

Verser allegedly dragged Elder into the bedroom, where the second victim was lying on the bed, and shot Elder in the neck. After the four suspects left the apartment, the second victim called 911.

Police found the stolen drugs and the alleged murder weapon in Cater’s car.

Authorities arrested all six people over the weekend, but only Cater, Peterson and Martinson have been charged so far.

Published at Mon, 01 May 2017 22:53:02 +0000