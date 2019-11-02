35W Between I-94 And Highway 62 Closed Over Weekend

— Weekend road closures continue with a large stretch of Interstate 35W now shut down in both directions. It’s the stretch between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 in south Minneapolis.

Crews are using the weekend to work on new northbound lanes. It’s all part of the four-year “Downtown to Crosstown” project.

The stretch will re-open by Monday morning’s commute.

