3dcart partners with TargetBay to simplify the collection of eCommerce…

“Product reviews are crucial for increasing sales. Most customers rely on reviews to inform their buying decisions, so a tool like BayReviews is a huge benefit to online retailers. We’re pleased to integrate 3dcart with TargetBay to provide this feature to our clients.” —Gonzalo Gil, 3dcart CEO

User generated content is trending these days as it’s unique and provides a natural way to boost an online store’s SEO (search engine optimization). Collecting product reviews, brand reviews or even picture reviews for an online store need not be challenging anymore. TargetBay, an all-in-one eCommerce Marketing Cloud, provides a solution. 3dcart, a leader in eCommerce software, announced today that they are partnering up with BayReviews from TargetBay, with which online merchants can collect 9 times more positive reviews for their stores. Currently, hundreds of US-based eCommerce stores use BayReviews.

According to Pon Pandian, Co-founder and CEO of TargetBay, the platform has more plans to make collecting reviews and ratings more interesting both for shoppers as well as for stores. “With TargetBay, you can not only collect more customer reviews but also make the most of them through smart distribution across important channels at crucial touchpoints in a shopper’s journey. We have deployed smart ways for stores to collect and distribute user generated content that they get,” said Pon. “Our customers have automated review collection mechanism end-to-end, used post-purchase review pop-ups and have even used reviews from Facebook to build brand reputation and drive more sales.”

“Product reviews are crucial for increasing sales,” said Gonzalo Gil, CEO of 3dcart. “Most customers rely on reviews to inform their buying decisions, so a tool like BayReviews is a huge benefit to online retailers. We’re pleased to integrate 3dcart with TargetBay to provide this feature to our clients.”

For more information about 3dcart’s partnership with TargetBay, visit https://apps.3dcart.com/targetbay.html.

About TargetBay



TargetBay (https://targetbay.com/), founded in 2016 is used by online stores across the globe. There are six amazing products – BayReviews for Reviews & Ratings, BayMail for Email Marketing, BayServe for Behavioral Pop-ups, BaySmart for Product Recommendations, BayAds for Retargeting Ads, and BayPix for Instagram Curation – seamlessly integrated to drive more conversions for your online store. More than 1,000 ecommerce stores and brands use TargetBay to foster meaningful relationships with their buyers that helps in lowering customer acquisition costs.

About 3dcart



3dcart (https://www.3dcart.com), located in Tamarac, Florida, is the most SEO-friendly eCommerce platform for retailers and internet marketers to grow their online stores’ traffic and sales. 3dcart includes 24×7 Technical Support, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes, order management software, built-in blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart is Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.