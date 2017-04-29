4 Things To Do From Saturday, April 29, 2017



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are Saturday’s must-do events, covered by Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!

1. The soccer season is heating up, and the Minnesota United are catching fire as well. The team is coming off another win last Sunday, so let’s cheer them to a second win in a row when they take on the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday. The game starts at 7 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium.

2. It’s time for everyone’s favorite annual urban craft fair! Craftstravaganza features more than 90 vendors selling handmade crafts, and you can meet the artists who make them. There are hands-on workshops to learn crafty skills as well. The event is at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Doors open at 10 a.m. and admission is free.

3. It’s time for the Minneapolis St. Paul Home Tour. From the very old to the very new home, city dwellers open their doors to share their home improvement experiences. You can also check out the new Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery which is being restored. It will open in September for the first time in 154 years. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

4. And Celebrate the draft with the Vikings. Fans are invited to U.S. Bank Stadium to follow day three of the NFL Draft. You’ll also get the chance to meet current and legendary Vikings players. It’s from 10:30 a.m. til 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.

