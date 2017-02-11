4 Things To Do From Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Natalie Nyhus and Mike Augustyniak have some great ideas for making the most of this warm February weekend!

1. “Monster Jam” returns to U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday night and features more than a dozen drivers. You’ll see favorites like Grave Digger and Metal Mulisha fly through the air and smash their way through the course. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

2. “Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed” is a thrilling walk-through exhibit, showcasing the ancient beasts. There’s also a Kids Adventure Zone with bounce houses, crafts, face painting and more. This exhibit is at the Minneapolis Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.

3. There’s still time to register for the “Walleyes on Ice” event on Lake Minnetonka Saturday. The ice fishing contest raises money for the Westonka Walleye Program which helps keep Minnesota lakes stocked with the fish. Fun starts at noon, and the entry fee is $250.

4. The American Heart Association “Go Red for Women Health Expo” is Saturday at the Mall of America Rotunda. The event raises awareness and helps you take preventative action to reduce the risk factors for heart disease. Fee activities include a fashion show, CPR training for people and pets, blood pressure screenings and more. The expo runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 11 Feb 2017 15:45:49 +0000