4 Things To Do From Saturday, June 3, 2017



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This first weekend in June is a hot and humid one — but Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak have some cool ideas to make the most of it!

1. It’s the first of three weekends of the 16th annual Luxury Home Tour. Walk through never-before-seen million-dollar-plus homes. They can offer inspiration for anyone looking to build or remodel their home as well.

2. The Ordway welcomes families to the Flint Hills International Children’s Festival this weekend. Artists representing more than 25 countries will perform both indoors and out as part of Family Weekend. Activities in the parks around the Ordway are free. Indoor performances are pay-what-you-can or $8.

3. It’s all about water in St. Paul. WaterFest gives people the opportunity for hands-on learning about water quality, wildlife and ecological features in Minnesota. There’s also paddling on the Lake Phalen, fishing, putt-putt golf, rock climbing and more. It goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it’s free.

4. And the Edina Art Fair features diverse collection of art from 300 artists, entertainment, a kids’ zone, craft beer garden and food. More than 200,000 people are expected for the fair, which rates as one of the top art festivals in the nation. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Published at Sat, 03 Jun 2017 14:44:13 +0000