4 Things To Do From Saturday, May 20, 2017



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are Saturday’s must-do events, covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!

1. Explore Downtown Living gives you the chance to see 23 unique properties in five downtown Minneapolis neighborhoods. The idea is to show off the city’s abundance of activities and conveniences for all stages of life. It’s free and goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

2. The finals are set. The Hot Indian Dance Off wraps up Saturday night at Midtown Global Market. You’ll see styles like swing, pop, hip hop, salsa and more — danced to the beat of Indian music. This free event is from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3. It’s the 22nd annual Art-A-Whirl. More than 50 locations in northeast Minneapolis this year. Tour private artist studios and galleries, connect with the artists and purchase original artwork. The event is from noon to 8 p.m. and it’s free.

4. And before you watch the Hot Indian Dance off, why not head to Midtown Global Market early for some salsa! Eight vendors will face off for the title of “Best Salsa.” The cook off is from noon to 3:30 p.m. Just a $4 donation gets you in.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 20 May 2017 14:20:55 +0000