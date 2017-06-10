4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, June 10, 2017



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s one super-hot Saturday, and Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak have some equally-hot and fun stuff that they covered on WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning!

1. Hundreds will take part in Pulling Together, an epic tug of war across the Mighty Mississippi. It’s all to benefit Fraser, Minnesota’s leader in autism services. It takes place at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul starting at 10 a.m. Ten teams from Minneapolis will take turns battling 10 teams from St. Paul!

2. The Northern Spark art festival will light up the night for the seventh year in a row. This year’s theme is all about going green. There is one sculpture called Orbicals, where each color represents how bird populations will change with the changing climate. Northern Spark runs from sundown Saturday night until sunrise Sunday.

3. The Artisan Home Tour is the first of three weekends where you can get an inside look at some incredible homes in the Twin Cities. It runs noon to 6 p.m. each day. You do need tickets to take the tours.

4. The fourth annual Minnesota Pet Expo is this weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center. There will be tons of exhibitors, prize giveaways, free nail trims, live entertainment, obedience demonstrations and more. It runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Pets are welcome of course, but they must be on a mixed lead or in a carrier. Organizers say it’s also good if you have proof of vaccinations.

