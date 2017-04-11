4 Things To Know: AL Governor Resigns, Wolves Logo & More



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From Alabama’s governor resigning to Tesla’s success, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, April 11.

Sweden Truck Attack

The driver of a stolen beer truck who’s accused of ramming into a crowd in Sweden has admitted to the crime. Police the 39-year-old from Uzbekistan killed four people and injured 15 others. He’s suspected of crimes against national security and terrorism.

Alabama Governor Resigns

Alabama has a new governor Tuesday morning after Robert Bentley resigned amid a scandal. The 74 year old Republican quit after allegations of ethics violations. Those include using state resources to facilitate an affair with a top aide. Former Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey was sworn in last night.

Tesla’s Success

Move over General Motors Tesla is now the most valuable automaker in America. It hit a market value of just over $50 billion Monday. The news means the company is inching closer to some of the world’s most valuable automakers, like Honda and Toyota.

Wolves Logo

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play their final home game tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With a win, the Wolves would finish the season with a winning record at Target Center. Minnesota will also unveil it’s new logo for next season. Tip-off is at 7.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 11 Apr 2017 12:54:59 +0000