4 Things To Know: Berlin Attack Manhunt, NC ‘Bathroom Bill’ Remains Law & More



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the manhunt underway in Germany to North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” remaining law, here are the four stories to know for Thursday, Dec. 22.

Berlin Attack Manhunt

An intense manhunt continues across Europe for the man who police say is connected to the deadly truck attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. Authorities have identified him as 24-year-old Anis Amri a Tunisian national with ties to Islamic extremists. Officials say he may be violent and armed. They’re offering a six figure reward for information leading to his capture.

Bathroom Bill Remains Law

A bid to repeal North Carolina’s “bathroom law” has fallen apart. Lawmakers tried for 9 hours to push through a deal — but failed. The law makes transgender people use restrooms matching the sex on their birth certificate — not their gender identity. Big business, conventions, and sporting events have stayed away from North Carolina in protest.

North Pole Temperatures

Santa’s elves may be a bit warm this week. Temperatures at the North Pole are forecast to soar into the 20s today. That might not sound balmy, but it’s roughly 50 degrees above the average there. It’s the second December in a row that unseasonably warm air has hit the Arctic.

Holiday Air Travel

Headed to the airport? You’re not alone. Nearly 2 and a half million people are doing the same thing. Today and tomorrow are expected to be the busiest travel days for fliers this holiday season. Atlanta’s airport — the world’s busiest — is expected to break its own record and top 100 million travelers for the year.

Published at Thu, 22 Dec 2016 14:14:41 +0000