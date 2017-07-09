4 Things To Know: Cease Fire, DFL Convention, Mille Lacs & Color Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for July 9, 2017.

Number One: Syrian Cease Fire

An open-ended cease-fire in southern Syria is now in effect.

The cease-fire was announced after President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany last week.

The Syrian war has been going on for six years.

Number Two: DFL Convention

Minneapolis DFLers failed to endorse a mayoral candidate at their convention Saturday.

Seven candidates hoped to win the party’s backing. But no one candidate received the necessary 60 percent of the votes.

State Rep. Raymond Dehn won the most votes.

City Councilman Jacob Frey came in second.

Mayor Betsy Hodges came in third.

Number Three: Protest On Mille Lacs

Gov. Mark Dayton says he wasn’t able to catch any bass on Lake Mille Lacs Saturday because of protesters circling his boat.

The protesters were on about three dozen boats.

The protesters are upset by the walleye fishing ban that went into effect Thursday and lasts until July 28.

Dayton says the ban is meant to improve the walleye population.

Number Four: The Color Run

The Color Run will be held this morning on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Runners will be blasted with color as they cross the finish line.

The first wave of runners begin at 9 a.m.

They should cross the finish line about 45 minutes later.

