4 Things To Know: Charlie Rose Surgery, Jeff Sessions AG, Northeast Storm & More



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Jeff Sessions being sworn in as Attorney General to Charlie Rose’s heart surgery, here is a look at the top four stories from Feb. 9, 2017.

Sessions To Be Sworn In As Attorney General

President Donald Trump will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

The Alabama Senator was confirmed by the Senate Wednesday, despite fierce Democratic opposition over his civil rights record.

Among other things, Sessions will oversee the defense of the president’s controversial immigration and travel ban.

Northeast Gets Hit With Winter Storm

Parts of the Northeast are bracing for a major winter snowstorm Thursday.

The quick-hitting storm is forecast to bury some areas in up to a foot of snow. It could also trigger coastal flooding and power outages.

The snow is also expected to create significant travel headaches on the roads and in the air.

CBS This Morning Host Charlie Rose Undergoes Surgery

CBS This Morning will look a little different in the coming weeks. Host Charlie Rose is having surgery Thursday.

Almost 15 years ago surgeons replaced his aorta valve with a replacement valve. It’s now time to replace that valve with a new one.

He plans to return to the desk in March.

Scientist Discover New Bacteria Associated With Food Poisoning

Scientists have discovered a critical clue to understanding why more seafood lovers are getting sick from eating shellfish.

They found a new strain of bacteria in shellfish, one which causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Before this there was only one type of bacteria blamed for the food poisoning.

It’s responsible for an estimated 45,000 cases in the U.S. every year.

Published at Thu, 09 Feb 2017 13:56:44 +0000