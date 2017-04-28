4 Things To Know: ‘Ellen’ Episode Anniversary, Arbor Day & More



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, April 28. They include another execution in the state of Arkansas, and an ecological tradition marked via national holiday.

Time Running Out For Congress To Vote

Congress is expected to vote on an emergency spending bill to keep the federal government running for at least another week. Funding runs out at 11:59 p.m. Lawmakers are opting for a short-term solution so they can work on a long-term fix that both parties can approve.

Arkansas Executes Another Inmate

The state of Arkansas has executed its fourth inmate in eight days. Kenneth Williams, 38, was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m. Thursday. He was sentenced to death for shooting and killing a former deputy warden after he escaped from prison in 1999.

Landmark ‘Ellen’ Episode Celebrates 20 Years

Twenty years ago, Ellen DeGeneres made history as the first prime-time lead on network TV to come out. Her announcement got her a lot of support amid death threats and hate mail. The code-named “Puppy Episode” aired April 30, 1997. It won both an Emmy and a Peabody award.

Plant A Tree

Friday marks Arbor Day. It’s been a nationwide tradition since the late 1800s, as a way to encourage people to plant trees. One large tree can provide a day’s supply of oxygen for up to four people.

