4 Things To Know: Inauguration Day, Protests Over Inauguration, Eric Church & More

4 Things To Know: Inauguration Day, Protests Over Inauguration, Eric Church & More

4 Things To Know: Inauguration Day, Protests Over Inauguration, Eric Church & More



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States to Eric Church performing at the Target Center, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 20, 2017.

Inauguration Day Is Here

President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office to be the 45th president of the United States. The swearing in will be just before noon.

Trump’s transition team said the future president is aiming for a compact speech, lasting less than 20 minutes.

Trump will then take in a shortened inaugural parade before attending ceremonial balls Friday night.

Protests Over Inauguration Begin In Twin Cities

Some Twin Cities workers plan to walk off the job Friday.

A group of janitors are protesting what they call Trump’s “anti-worker agenda.”

The workers clean Home Depot stores in the metro and claim they are paid poverty wages by their subcontractor, Kimco Services.

Another group called “Resist from Day One” is planning to march and rally Friday afternoon as well.

Maternity Versus Paternity Leave Rates

The number of women taking maternity leave in the U.S. has remained unchanged for more than two decades.

The report in the American Journal of Public Health found every month from 1994 to 20015 about 273,000 women took leave. Fewer than half were paid during it.

The number of men taking paternity leave in that same time period though has tripled.

Eric Church Comes To Target Center

Target Center goes country.

Eric Church brings the “Holdin’ My Own Tour” to Minneapolis Friday night. For the first time ever, there is no support act on this tour. Church will play two full sets with an intermission in between.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 20 Jan 2017 13:38:36 +0000