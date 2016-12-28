4 Things To Know: Israel Settlements, Betty White & More



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Wednesday, Dec. 28. They include a gesture of exasperation at the number of celebrities who died in 2016, and rumblings of a housing slowdown.

Petition To Fire ‘U’ Football Coach

A petition to fire Gopher football coach Tracy Claeys is expected to be delivered to University of Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle Wednesday. Nearly 2,000 people have signed it. They’re upset with how Claeys responded to the team’s boycott threat of the Holiday Bowl after 10 players were suspended facing sexual assault allegations.

Israel Settlements Slammed

In a move that defies the United Nations, Israel plans to approve construction of more than 600 housing units in East Jerusalem. Last week, the U.N. condemned Israeli settlements on land Palestinians claim for an independent state. A U.N. Security Council called it a flagrant violation of international law.

Housing Market May Be Slowing

The November home sales index comes out Wednesday. The National Association of Realtors releases the index which tracks when a home goes under contract. That allows it to foreshadow closings and inform the public on whether an economic slowdown is on the way. Despite lower interest rates, high borrowing costs could eventually slow sales.

Don’t Let Betty White Die In 2016

People are fed up with celebrity deaths in 2016. Following the news about Carrie Fisher and George Michael, a GoFundMe page has been set up to protect Betty White. The account was created by Demetrios Hrysikos, whose goal is to raise $2,000. He promises to then fly to where ever the 94-year-old actress is to keep her safe until Jan. 1. Right now he’s raised more than $1,600.

