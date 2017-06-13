4 Things To Know: MN Budget Meeting, Sessions Testifying & More



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From Minnesota lawmakers meeting on the budget to Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifying, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, June 13.

Minnesota Budget Stalemate

Gov. Mark Dayton will meet with top legislative leaders to try and break a stalemate that could force hundreds of government layoffs. This comes as Governor Dayton vetoed legislative funding after he says Republicans forced him into signing a controversial tax bill. The money runs out July 1st, and the Governor is calling for a Special Session do-over.

Sessions Testifying

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open hearing this afternoon. Sessions — who recused himself from ongoing probes into Russia — will likely face questions about the investigations.

Headlights On Mid-Size SUVs

Headlights on mid-size SUVs are getting better, but a new report finds there’s still a lot of room for improvement. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 37 mid-size SUV’s. It found visibility and glare are BIG issues. Only two vehicles received a “good” rating — the Volvo X-C 60 and Hyundai Santa Fe.

NBA Champions

The Golden State Warriors are waking up NBA Champions. Finals MVP Kevin Durant and the Warriors clinched the title on home turf last night during Game 5. They defeated Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 129 to 120.

