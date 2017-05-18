4 Things To Know: Mueller Heads Russia Investigation, Chris Cornell Dies, Corden Hosts Grammys & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From former FBI Director Robert Mueller heading the Russia investigation to the death of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, here is a look at the top four stories from May 18, 2017.

Fmr. FBI Director Mueller To Head Russia Investigation

The Justice Department has appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller to head the Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump responded with a statement, saying: “there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity.”

Mueller has the authority to prosecute federal crimes as part of his investigation.

Officer Accused Of Fatally Shooting Terence Crutcher Acquitted

A jury has acquitted a white Oklahoma police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man last year.

Officer Betty Shelby said she fired out of fear when she thought Terence Crutcher was reaching for something in his SUV. Crutcher’s family believes Shelby got away with murder.

Chris Cornell Dies At 52

The lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave has died at the age of 52.

A representative for Chris Cornell said he passed away Wednesday night in Detroit, where Soundgarden was performing.

It’s unclear how he died, but his representative said it was “sudden and unexpected.”

The band had just started a U.S. tour in April.

James Corden To Host 60th Grammy Awards

James Corden will once again host the Grammy Awards as it returns to the Big Apple.

He emceed the show for the first time earlier this year and got generally positive reviews.

The 2018 Grammys will be celebrating its 60th anniversary.

