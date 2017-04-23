4 Things To Know: Remembering Prince, Erin Moran & The Wild’s Loss

4 Things To Know: Remembering Prince, Erin Moran & The Wild’s Loss

4 Things To Know: Remembering Prince, Erin Moran & The Wild’s Loss



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Number One: Trump Planning Big Week

President Donald Trump is spending the weekend in Washington.

On Saturday, he awarded the purple heart to Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, who was wounded in Afghanistan,

The president also tweeted that there’ll be a big tax reform announcement in the coming week.

Next Saturday, a rally is planned in Pennsylvania to mark the president’s first 100 days in office.

Number Two: Erin Moran Dies

The actress who played Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” has died.

Officials say Erin Moran was found unresponsive in Indiana Saturday afternoon.

She also starred in the “Happy Days” spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

It’s not known yet why she died.

In recent years, Moran had several personal and financial struggles and was reportedly homeless at times.

Her former co-star, Henry Wrinkler, tweeted: “Now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth.”

Moran was 56 years old.

Number Three: Remembering Prince

There was a walk to Paisley Park slated for Sunday morning in Chanhassen.

Walkers are encouraged to wear purple for the free event.

After, there’s going to be a kids dance party at First Avenue in Minneapolis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is free for kids to get in and $5 for adults.

There was a street party outside First Avenue Saturday night and an inside dance party that went until 4 a.m.

Number Four: Wild Out Of Playoffs

The Minnesota Wild are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They lost Saturday to the St. Louis Blues.

Game Five went into overtime before the Wild lost that game four to three.

Published at Sun, 23 Apr 2017 14:51:06 +0000