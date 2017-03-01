4 Things To Know: Travel Ban Latest, Lent Hashtags & More



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the latest on the travel ban to the killing of Kim Jong Nam, here are the four stories to know for Wednesday, March 1.

POTUS Will Not Sign Reworked Travel Ban

President Donald Trump will not sign his re-worked travel ban today. The sudden change of plans came as the president and his top advisers returned to the White House after his address to congress last night. He laid out his legislative goals, including repealing Obamacare and reforming the tax code. President Trump’s hour long speech was the most tweeted Joint-Session address ever made by a U.S. President.

Kim Jong Nam Killing Investigation

The two women accused of killing Kim Jong Un’s half brother have been charged with murder. Kim Jong Nam was attacked at an airport in Malaysia last month. He died after two women went up behind him and wiped a dangerous chemical on his face. The suspects say they thought they were part of a TV show playing pranks on passengers.

Lent Hashtags

Christians across the country are celebrating the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday. Lent is the 40 days of penance before Easter, which is when Christians believe Jesus was resurrected. More churches are using digital tools to celebrate. Followers can now post photos with hashtags to Instagram or watch a priest answers questions on Facebook live.

Book Deal For Obamas

Barack and Michelle Obama now have book deals. Penguin Random House won the competition among publishers to sign the Obamas. The deals are likely in the tens of millions of dollars. The Obamas plan to donate a “significant portion” of their proceeds to charity.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 01 Mar 2017 13:53:30 +0000