5-Cent Plastic Shopping Bag Fee Goes Into Effect In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shopping in Minneapolis may become a little more expensive this year. Starting Jan. 1, shoppers will pay an extra nickel for paper or plastic bags.

To avoid the fee, just bring your own bag.

The Minneapolis City Council says the goal is to cut down on trash and problems with recycling.

There are some exceptions such as restaurant carryout food, dry cleaners and produce bags at grocery stores.