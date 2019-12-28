50 Kicked Out Of Mall Of America After Melee

— Bloomington police say about 50 juveniles were escorted off Mall of America property Friday night after a large brawl.

It started at about 7 p.m., and eventually broke into a couple of separate fights within the group of juveniles. It is not clear what part of the mall the melee occurred.

Police say mall security used chemical spray to help stop the fights.

