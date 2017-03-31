$5K Reward Offered In Lebanon Hills Park Tree Vandalism



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office hopes a substantial reward will lead to some answers in the vandalism of trees at Lebanon Hills Park in Eagan.

Authorities were alerted recently when trees were found “girdled”, which means that ring around the tree was gauged into the bark. At least 20 trees were found in this condition.

While the damage may look minimal, Dakota County Parks Director Steve Sullivan said it stops the trees ability to maintain nutrients, eventually killing the tree.

The damage is estimated at many thousands of dollars.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) who did this. Anyone who has information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 651-438-4720.

