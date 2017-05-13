7-Month-Old Boy Found Safe, Suspect In Custody After AMBER Alert



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 7-month-old child is safe after police issued an AMBER Alert Friday night for a suspected abduction.

Police found Carter Dijhion Sims safe Friday night, shortly after 10 p.m.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the incident began at around 7 p.m. Friday. Sharline Breanna Miles, 20, was in a car with Sims’ mother, who was driving, with the young boy in the back seat when the two started arguing.

Police say Miles began threatening the mother, who pulled the car over at 98th Street and I-35W. Investigators say Miles then pulled the mother out of the car by her hair, leaving her on the side of the road. Before she left, police say Miles told the mother she would never see her child again.

BCA investigators believed Miles was heading to an unknown address in Savage. They found the suspect car, the boy and Miles shortly after the AMBER alert was issued.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 13 May 2017 02:44:28 +0000