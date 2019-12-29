82-Year-Old Man Dies In I-35E Slippery Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Anoka County have identified an 82-year-old man who was killed early Saturday morning when his car rolled on icy roadways.

Lino Lakes police department says a 2006 GMC Sierra was headed southbound on Interstate 35 East at around 6:30 a.m., when it left the roadway to the right-hand ditch, causing it to roll.

Authorities say the road conditions were snow/ice when the crash occurred.

The sheriff’s office reports that Charles Quernemoen of East Bethel, was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and the air bags were not deployed.

He died on the scene.