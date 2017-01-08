934th Airlift Wing Deployed For Duty



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A four-month deployment began Sunday for more than 100 Minnesota airmen with the 934th Airlift Wing.

A deployment ceremony took place Sunday morning at the Air Force Reserve Station. Some of Minnesota’s elected officials were there to say goodbye along with the families.

These airmen will be going to Qatar with four C-130 airplanes. They will be responsible for transporting people and equipment throughout the area.

“It’s bittersweet obviously, because your family is leaving for four months so it’s hard,” Cheryl Zimm, whose husband is traveling overseas, said.

“This is probably going to be my last rodeo overseas. I’m looking forward to going over, taking care of business and coming home as quickly as possible,” Master Sergeant Mike Zimm said.

The 934th Airlift Wing is also known as the Global Vikings.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 08 Jan 2017 23:50:13 +0000